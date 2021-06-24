Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.33 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $21.33 million and $302,254.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00037834 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00033178 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

