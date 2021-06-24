Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Announces Earnings Results

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rite Aid updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.790–0.240 EPS.

NYSE RAD traded down $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 495,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,886. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

