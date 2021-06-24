Robert A. Dimella Sells 900 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $20,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,095.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,700. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 131.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000.

