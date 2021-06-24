Robert Jeffries Chatfield Acquires 30,000 Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Stock

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Shares of LON AVAP opened at GBX 98.20 ($1.28) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.18. The firm has a market cap of £68.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Avation PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Avation in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

