Roger Lane-Smith Purchases 5,000 Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) insider Roger Lane-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £10,100 ($13,195.71).

MSI opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Thursday. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212 ($2.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.34. The firm has a market cap of £33.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $1.75. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

