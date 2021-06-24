Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 432 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 432 price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 343.92.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

