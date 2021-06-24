Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,858,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692,734 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.99% of Rollins worth $166,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after acquiring an additional 844,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,311,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,189,000 after buying an additional 79,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,552,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,174,000 after buying an additional 884,037 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROL opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

