Router Protocol (ROUTE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $456,057.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $456,057.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.41 or 0.00009823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00046709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00100303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00162115 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,778.82 or 1.00116137 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,105,782 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.