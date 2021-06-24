Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€138.00” Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €138.00 ($162.35) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

ML has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €141.86 ($166.89).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down €0.75 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €134.10 ($157.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €126.03.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

