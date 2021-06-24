Royale Finance (ROYA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $368,009.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $925,327.05 and $368,009.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0924 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

