RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.53% of RPC worth $52,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RES opened at $5.55 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,118,970.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,493,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,432,309 shares of company stock valued at $13,495,490. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

