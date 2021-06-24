Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,741 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,923 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,900 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the software’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $6,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,109 shares of company stock worth $32,276,844 over the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of ALTR opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,351.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

