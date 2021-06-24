Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 21,565 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 370.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after purchasing an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $86.11 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $126.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

