Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 28,960 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 115.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Veritiv worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Veritiv by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veritiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $945.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.99. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.