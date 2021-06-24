Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 5,937 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of ExlService worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $105.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.79. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $108.07.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $321,585.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

