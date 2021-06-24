Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of Dorian LPG worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 10.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at $398,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,390 in the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LPG opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPG. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

