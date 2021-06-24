Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.08 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

