Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEDL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 24.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 13.42%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

