Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,994 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Calavo Growers worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at $3,849,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Calavo Growers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

In related news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVGW stock opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 244.86 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

