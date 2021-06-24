Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,588 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,536,000 after buying an additional 643,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXN. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

RXN stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

