Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 279,146 PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 279,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Shares of NYSE:ID opened at $6.31 on Thursday. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ID shares. DA Davidson began coverage on PARTS iD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on PARTS iD in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. It offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

