Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of LendingClub worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 301,833 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LendingClub by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LendingClub by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after buying an additional 748,343 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $30,013.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 10,810 shares worth $160,003. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

