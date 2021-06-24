Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Purple Innovation worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRPL stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.52. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,758.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

