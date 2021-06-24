Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 71,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 262,561 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

