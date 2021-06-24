Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $4,444,856. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $162.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.11. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.13 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.