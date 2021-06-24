Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,510 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.90. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

