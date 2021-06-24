Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

