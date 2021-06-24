Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 14,072.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Perion Network worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter worth $716,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Perion Network by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $19.47 on Thursday. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $28.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $659.10 million, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

