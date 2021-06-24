Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,631 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Big Lots worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Big Lots by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $66.44 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

