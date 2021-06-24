Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $110.23 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

