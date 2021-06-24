Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Renasant worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

RNST opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.28. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

