Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

