Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.46 Million Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,301,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nokia by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

