Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Grubhub by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.78.

NYSE GRUB opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,493.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.