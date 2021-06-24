Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.17 Million in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,304.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $381,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $27.67 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $272.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWPX. Northland Securities raised their price target on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

