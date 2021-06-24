Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.95. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

