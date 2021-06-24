Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,816 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.98. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

