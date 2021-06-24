Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694,499 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.