Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 178,809 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 320.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,809 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Chimerix worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMRX stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

