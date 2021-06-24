Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 67,853 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 202.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Old Republic International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

