Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 70,129 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 578.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 50.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 33,938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 376.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ELAN opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

