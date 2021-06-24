Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of US Ecology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

