Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Cree by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cree during the first quarter valued at $2,227,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cree by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

