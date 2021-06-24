Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.07.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $121.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

