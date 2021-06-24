Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,214.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

