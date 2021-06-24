Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,705 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $33.52 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579,878 shares of company stock worth $18,032,159. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.