Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 26,362 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.