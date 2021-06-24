Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,532 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 28,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of PDC Energy worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PDC Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,731,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

