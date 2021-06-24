Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,057 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Century Aluminum worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 159,731 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.89.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.