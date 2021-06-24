Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,034 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,409,000 after purchasing an additional 195,214 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $2,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 379,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,508,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $43,125.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,790.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,529 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,590. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.22. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

